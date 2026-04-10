Fed, Treasury summon Wall Street chiefs over AI fears

The heads of the US Treasury and Federal Reserve called an emergency meeting with Wall Street leaders over concerns that Anthropic’s newest AI model posed a critical threat to the finance industry.

The tech firm launched its Mythos model this week, but stopped short of a broad release citing worries that it could expose previously unknown cybersecurity vulnerabilities. All the banks summoned to the meeting are considered systemically important, meaning their viability is key for the global financial ecosystem, Bloomberg reported.

The release of Mythos has exposed how much regulators trail the latest AI models; the White House has continued to barrel forward with an industry-friendly policy, according to The Wall Street Journal.