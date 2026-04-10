Tehran residents embrace calm amid tenuous truce

The ceasefire deal in Iran has offered a respite for Tehran’s population, even if few there believe the conflict is truly over.

Many of the Iranian capital’s 10 million people have emerged from hiding to a radically changed city: Numerous shopping streets and public squares have been obliterated by US and Israeli strikes, transport infrastructure has been destroyed, and residents complain of persistently high inflation.

Though many remain skeptical that the already-tenuous truce will hold, the relative calm is welcome: “The only thing that matters is that there’s no bombing and I can sleep peacefully at night,” one Tehran resident told the Financial Times.