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Orbán slams Hungary’s opposition as he trails in polls

Apr 10, 2026, 7:39am EDT
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Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban.
Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused the opposition of “colluding” with foreign forces ahead of weekend elections that polls indicate he will likely lose.

The longtime leader — whom critics accuse of undermining democracy and whose government has been reported to have worked closely with Moscow to undermine European sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine — has seen his support crumble over economic mismanagement and alleged corruption.

A chart showing Hungary’s political civil liberties index.

Huge numbers remain undecided, however, and Orbán’s latest remarks underscore worries that he will not peacefully accept defeat. “Hungary’s future will turn on the outcome of Sunday’s elections,” two Budapest-based analysts wrote in Foreign Affairs. “If Orbán remains in power, he will do what it takes to deny his opponents another chance like this one.”

Prashant Rao
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