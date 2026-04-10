Lawmakers await Pentagon’s mystery funding request

One of the biggest mysteries in Washington right now is how much money the Pentagon will need to replenish its armaments after the Trump administration’s bombing campaign in Iran.

The administration hasn’t made its official request, and congressional Republicans are watching to see whether the ceasefire is real.

“It’s time for Iran to choose peace. They haven’t done it yet,” said Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

Some Republicans want to fund the Pentagon boost through a party-line budget reconciliation process for the second consecutive year, but Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins, R-Maine, prefers a bipartisan approach, and Hill leaders aren’t building it into their immigration funding bill.

Finding the seven-plus Senate Democrats needed to pass a bipartisan package will prove challenging.

“I’m even less willing to engage on that,” said Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J. “Things have gotten progressively worse.”