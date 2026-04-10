Iran war reshapes air travel, perhaps for the long term

The war in the Middle East, home to some of the world’s largest air travel hubs, has upended the global aviation industry, driving carriers to new routes.

British Airways said it would suspend some flights to the region through July, while opening more direct routes to Africa and India. Chinese airlines are also bypassing the Gulf’s hub-and-spoke ecosystem, adding thousands of direct flights to Europe.

Meanwhile, fuel shortages caused by the conflict have forced airlines around the world to cut flights and raise prices. Still, some industry players eye an opportunity: Chinese and Indian airports are looking to position themselves as global hubs, threatening the Gulf’s future viability as an anchor for international travel.