Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Higher producer prices ease China deflation fears

Apr 10, 2026, 6:57am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A Chinese factory.
Tingshu Wang/Reuters

China reported higher producer prices for the first time since 2022, alleviating fears of persistent deflation in the world’s second-biggest economy, but driving concerns of a global wave of inflation resulting from the Iran war.

Higher energy prices resulting from the conflict are beginning to reach Chinese consumers, ING’s China chief economist noted; the US is expected to report its own surge in inflation later today.

Markets have largely upped their bets that global central banks will, as a result, pursue tighter monetary policy: Traders now expect the Federal Reserve, for example, to stand pat this year, compared to a month ago when a majority projected at least one rate cut in 2026.

Prashant Rao
AD