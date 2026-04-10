View / China’s state businesses are reshaping markets in Africa

China’s state-owned enterprises aren’t just building roads and railways across Africa, they are reshaping markets and, increasingly, the policy environment itself.

That was the central warning of a report last month by the US government-backed Africa Center for Strategic Studies. It landed even as Washington scrambles to catch up with its own state-backed push for strategic assets on the continent.

The authors argue that Chinese operators function as instruments of state power, able to “blur the line between commercial and geopolitical goals” in ways no private US competitor can replicate. The evidence cited in DR Congo and Zambia is how Chinese firms dominate mining and power infrastructure, which they say is backed by opaque financing arrangements and loose regulatory oversight. In Kenya and Ethiopia, Chinese SOEs have financed, built, and in several cases continue to operate the railways and industrial parks that anchor regional trade.

The report calls this “market capture.” Commercial dominance, held long enough, becomes political leverage.

Washington is adapting, but awkwardly. The Trump administration has leaned into deal-making centered on critical minerals for example, with the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) taking on a bigger role. The tools and ambitions might be converging, but the structures and willingness are not. Corralling American businesses and private capital to bet on Africa is still a tough gig. The question isn’t whether the US will try to compete, but just how far it’s willing to go to support American players to step up on the continent.