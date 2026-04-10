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China eyes stronger Taiwan influence

Apr 10, 2026, 7:40am EDT
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KMT leader Cheng Li-wun and Xi Jinping.
KMT leader Cheng Li-wun and Xi Jinping. CTI via Reuters.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned Taiwan against moving towards “independence,” telling a visiting opposition politician from Taipei that Beijing wants to deepen cooperation with the island.

The remarks during the first visit by a leader of the mainland-friendly Kuomintang party in a decade pointed to China’s attempts to control the narrative over Taiwan — which it regards as a breakaway province — ahead of a visit to Beijing by US President Donald Trump next month.

Critics of the Taiwanese politician’s trip argue that the visit helps Beijing in a push to undermine the island’s stability; according to one Chinese writer in Foreign Policy, Xi and the KMT simply prize “a shared political foundation rather than… outside deterrence.”

Prashant Rao
AD