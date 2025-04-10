Events Newsletters
Washington mulls sending troops to ‘secure’ Panama Canal

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Updated Apr 10, 2025, 7:00am EDT
Pete Hegseth at the Panama Canal.
Pete Hegseth at the Panama Canal. Aris Martinez/Reuters
The News

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested US troops could be sent to Panama to “secure” the canal, an idea the Central American country rejected.

Speaking during a visit to Panama, Hegseth said he would look to “revive” a base which was shuttered after the US withdrew its troops from the country in 1989.

Washington is seeking free passage for its navy ships, which US President Donald Trump says are “severely overcharged,” claiming the canal has come under the sway of China.

Beijing has hit back, accusing Hegseth of trying to sabotage its cooperation with Panama. “Everyone knows who wants to control the Panama Canal,” a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

