Tariff pause, budget breakthrough — but Republicans aren’t celebrating yet

After weeks of intraparty disarray and tariff stress, the Republican Congress finally has something to celebrate.

Let’s just say they’re not planning a blowout.

After battling for months over whether to get President Donald Trump’s agenda done in one big bill or two on national security and taxes, the House and Senate are finally aligned. But there are huge GOP fights still to come over about Medicaid, spending cuts, the debt ceiling and tax rates — all against the backdrop of economic uncertainty sparked by tariffs that many Republicans just want to discard.

“Now you’ve got to actually write these bills,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Semafor. “If this gets to be a long, drawn out and neverending process, then everything we worried about with the big beautiful bill comes true.”

All is certainly not well in the Republican Party, despite the respite brought by Trump’s pauses on some tariffs and the agenda breakthrough. Stock markets were down along with the dollar on Thursday after a Wednesday bounceback and Treasury bond yields remained elevated, a sign that investors are still wary of Trump’s remaining tariffs.

“I’m not a fan. I guess the purpose is raising revenue. I’m far more concerned about shrinking the size of the beast, rather than funding it,” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Semafor. “I’m hoping he has got a strategy of bringing people to the negotiating table. And the best case results of this will be no tariffs.”

As they navigate all that economic noise, Republicans need to start putting together tax cuts that can pass both chambers of Congress — which will be partially paid for with spending cuts.

GOP lawmakers in both chambers needed some handholding to even get to this stage, with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., standing beside House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Thursday to emphasize their shared goals.

That followed Trump reassuring Senate conservatives last week on the exact same matter.

“What I’m most concerned about is, we’ll ditch all the spending cuts and just do the tax bill in the end,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. “We have a famous tradition around here of eating our dessert and not our vegetables.”

Part of conservatives’ heartburn: There’s a big gap between the House’s $1.5 trillion spending cut floor and the Senate’s $4 billion floor, which was installed to prevent the bill from losing future filibuster protections if Republicans can’t hit their spending cut targets. The House doesn’t think the Senate will end up meeting their mark on cuts, although some GOP senators actually want to go much higher than the House’s number.

It’s the latest episode in a long-running drama of distrust between Senate Republicans and House Republicans.

One senator, “who I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for, told me that ‘it shouldn’t be that big of a concern.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, well, I’m just an idiot that does math,’” Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., said.

“We defy a lot of laws of logic,” Huizenga added, but “we cannot defy the basic laws of mathematics.”

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., spoke for many on his side of the Capitol: “House Republicans are more aspirational in what they would like to do versus what reality will allow them.”