Switzerland trials program to reduce reoffending among young men

Tom Chivers
Updated Apr 10, 2025, 7:06am EDT
A Swiss scene.
Pexels Creative Commons Photo/allPhoto Bangkok
The News

Switzerland is seeking to reduce reoffending with a trial program that offers young men convicted of crimes increased freedom while keeping them in a prison-like environment.

Globally, men commit most crimes, and the more violent the offense, the more male-dominated it is, with crime peaking around age 18.

The Swiss project, which is focused on offenders with developmental disorders such as ADHD, gives them increased freedom as they show responsibility.

Offenders must engage in therapy, take vocational training, and address their crimes. Putting them in prison, the program’s director said, risks that someone will go in “with a green belt in criminality, and come out with a black belt.

