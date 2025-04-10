Markets surge after Trump backs down on ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs

Global stock markets surged, several by double-digits, after US President Donald Trump paused almost all his “Liberation Day” tariffs, sending his trade war into a 90-day limbo.

The reprieve followed days of turmoil that saw equities and bonds plummet, and was welcomed by major trading partners including the European Union and ASEAN, which were hit particularly hard by the duties.

But Trump raised tariffs on China further, while baseline worldwide duties of 10% remain in force, leading Japan to call for the US to reconsider other levies.

Analysts, meanwhile, were left scratching their heads, and US stock market futures were lower, suggesting a tempering of euphoria: “President Trump’s surprise pause… upends any pretence that we understand his strategy,” ING strategists admitted.