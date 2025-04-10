House Republicans pull budget resolution amid hardliner resistance

House Republicans will try again to advance their party’s tax agenda on Thursday, after leadership yanked the blueprint from the floor Wednesday amid opposition from fiscal hawks. At issue: daylight between spending cuts outlined in the Senate-passed resolution and deeper ones the House already greenlit.

Hardliners “were concerned that we’re gonna get rolled” in the final legislation, “so we’re going to put some wording in there,” Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told reporters after huddling with a dozen or so holdouts and Republican leaders off the House floor for over an hour, as the rest of the chamber waited.

House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters leaving that meeting that he’d called President Donald Trump, who is “very supportive of us working together.” Johnson added later that “if we have to come back next week, then we’ll do that.”

One option: an amendment touted by Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., tying tax cuts to spending cuts.

Kadia Goba contributed to this report.