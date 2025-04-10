EU pauses retaliatory tariffs on US goods for 90 days

The European Union announced Thursday that it would suspend its retaliatory tariffs on US goods for 90 days, after US President Donald Trump backed down on his ‘Liberation Day’ levies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU wants “to give negotiations a chance” after Trump halved the 20% duty he imposed on the bloc on April 2, bringing it in line with his 10% universal tariff.

The EU — with the support of all member states bar Hungary — had planned three phases of counter measures starting on April 15 with duties on $4.3 billion worth of US imports, followed by further phases in May and December.