Argentina’s largest unions strike against Milei, austerity measures

Mathias Hammer
Mathias Hammer
Apr 10, 2025, 3:43pm EDT
Members of the Argentine Central Workers Union demonstrate as they join the weekly protest of retirees to support their demands for improved income, a day before a general strike against Argentinian President Javier Milei’s adjustment policies and the IMF loan deal, outside the National Congress, in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 9, 2025.
Agustin Marcarian/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Some of Argentina’s biggest worker unions went on strike Thursday, bringing much of the country to a halt in protest against President Javier Milei’s austerity measures.

The government said the stoppage cost the economy $880 million. Trains and subways were disrupted, flights grounded, and banks closed. Milei’s government criticized the action, comparing striking workers to “wild animals” in a statement.

Milei’s radical cost-cutting measures tipped the country into a deep recession last year and caused unrest domestically, but Argentina’s economy has landed “in a relatively better position” under his leadership, a Bloomberg columnist argued, winning him international praise: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to visit the country next week in support of Milei’s reforms.

