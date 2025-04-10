Argentina’s largest unions strike against Milei, austerity measures

Some of Argentina’s biggest worker unions went on strike Thursday, bringing much of the country to a halt in protest against President Javier Milei’s austerity measures.

The government said the stoppage cost the economy $880 million. Trains and subways were disrupted, flights grounded, and banks closed. Milei’s government criticized the action, comparing striking workers to “wild animals” in a statement.

Milei’s radical cost-cutting measures tipped the country into a deep recession last year and caused unrest domestically, but Argentina’s economy has landed “in a relatively better position” under his leadership, a Bloomberg columnist argued, winning him international praise: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to visit the country next week in support of Milei’s reforms.