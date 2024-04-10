Trump says he would not sign a national abortion ban

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would not sign a national abortion ban if reelected, appearing to reaffirm his stance on the issue.

“Would you sign a national abortion ban if Congress sent it to your desk?” a reporter asked after Trump landed in Atlanta. ”No,” he replied, shaking his head.

The comments follow a video Trump posted on Monday in which he laid out his abortion stance more clearly than he had previously, saying the issue should be decided on a state-by-state basis.

“My view is now that we have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state,” Trump said in a video posted to his Truth Social account.

He also said Monday that he’s “strongly in favor of exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother.”

The Biden campaign hit back at the former president’s comments, saying: “Trump lies constantly – about everything – but has one track record: banning abortion every chance he gets. The guy who wants to be a dictator on day one will use every tool at his disposal to ban abortion nationwide, with or without Congress.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.