Fitch downgrades China to negative outlook

Credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded China’s outlook to negative over the economic uncertainty facing the country. Debt in China has grown in recent years, with government borrowing on the rise to fund large large-scale infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, real estate developers have struggled to remain liquid, with the sector grappling with huge levels of debt.

The “revision reflects increasing risks to China’s public finance outlook as the country contends with more uncertain economic prospects amid a transition away from property-reliant growth to what the government views as a more sustainable growth model,” Fitch said.