Climate tech has an IPO problem

Given that venture capital overall just had its worst quarter for fundraising since 2016, the climate tech figures suggest a growing coalition of investors riding the wave of the Inflation Reduction Act and other policy enticements, willing to place long-term bets on both brand-new startups and more advanced companies looking to build commercial-scale climate tech factories and clean energy farms. But that wave is probably peaking. Unless more climate tech companies can prove their worth to their initial investors, the sector’s financial gears could grind to a halt.

“We hear from a lot of fund managers, first-timers as well as institutional and PE managers, that it’s harder than ever right now to fundraise,” Sightline CEO and co-founder Kim Zou said.

Stubbornly high interest rates are one obstacle. But a deeper challenge is that few climate tech companies are going public or being sold, the types of “exits” that normally return money to the startup’s original investors, who often recycle it back into other startups.

“In 2024, all eyes are on the IPOs,” said Ari Newman, co-founder of the Colorado venture firm Massive. “There’s so much liquidity locked up in privately held companies right now, that unless that frees up, if we don’t break the logjam, where is the money going to come from?”

IPOs have slowed in general, and for climate tech startups in particular. The dismal performance of many climate tech companies that went public via SPAC around 2021 has made others and their investors want to gather more proof of profitability before going public. And the fact that 80% of climate tech acquisitions go undisclosed, according to Sightline, is an indication that the terms for those who sell out to a larger company or PE firm are usually nothing to brag about.

None of this is too surprising. Climate tech is attempting to execute sweeping, expensive changes to the global economy, and for the most part is just too young to have many candidates for a flashy exit. The overall increase in climate tech “dry powder” conceals key funding gaps, especially for middle-stage companies working on their first large-scale projects, which make it harder to reach that level of maturity.

There have been a few prominent examples of successful climate tech exits in the last year. The share price of Nextracker has doubled since the solar panel hardware company’s $638 million IPO in Feb. 2023. Carbon capture company Carbon Engineering got snapped up by Occidental Petroleum for $1.1 billion in August, illustrating how climate tech might court deep-pocketed, high-carbon corporate buyers.

The trouble is, investors need more exits not only to get their money back into circulation but also to collect tangible evidence of what works. Without more of them, many potential investors are sitting out, said Ben Wolkon, a partner at the New York venture firm MUUS Climate Partners: “In our view there are many billions of dollars on the sideline that are potentially interested in climate tech but are taking a very cautious approach.”

