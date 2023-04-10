What we know about the Pentagon’s Ukraine intelligence leak

The trove of leaked Pentagon documents contains details of closed-door briefings, eavesdropping, and summaries of American espionage –– how Washington is not only spying on its enemies but its allies too –– including top military and political leaders in South Korea and Ukraine.

According to the Washington Post, the documents were most likely prepared for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley this past winter, but other people with requisite security clearances also had access.

Multiple outlets have reviewed roughly half of the 100-page leak and say that the papers reveal highly sensitive military secrets –– from Israel’s plans to provide lethal aid to Ukraine, to Kyiv's shortage of air defense supplies, to the type of satellite imagery the U.S. used to track Russia’s military, and how Wagner, Russia’s paramilitary group, attempted to purchase weapons from Turkey, a NATO ally, to use against Ukraine. It’s unclear whether these discussions led anywhere.

The pages — which contain intelligence from the National Security Agency, the State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research, and the CIA — also show the extent to which the U.S. has penetrated nearly all of Russia’s security services, gathering enough information to warn Kyiv about the precise timings and locations of Moscow’s attacks. Some analysts fear that the leaked details will prompt Russia to shut down sources of information the U.S. has access to.