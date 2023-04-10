Barry Diller says Fox News 'should lose' the Dominion lawsuit

Diller's comments come as Dominion's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox is ramping up. The case goes to trial later this month in Delaware, with jury selection beginning this week. Dominion has argued that hosts on Fox News knowingly made false statements about the validity of the 2020 election.

Fox has maintained that its coverage is protected by the First Amendment.

In a filing last week, the judge in Delaware Superior Court overseeing the case seemed to dismiss some of Fox's arguments.

"It appears oxymoronic to call the statements 'opinions' while also asserting the statements are newsworthy allegations and/or substantially accurate reports of official proceedings," he said.

Last week, Fox Corp. settled a defamation case with the Venezuelan businessman Majed Khalil, who sued the company for defamation over 2020 election claims made about him on Fox News.