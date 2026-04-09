VP Vance to lead Iran truce talks in Pakistan

US Vice President JD Vance is due to lead the Trump administration’s delegation in talks with Iran, part of efforts to solidify a ceasefire that is already looking shaky barely a day on from its agreement.

Vance will meet this weekend with the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, but experts were skeptical that the meeting — part of a two-week truce — would result in measurable progress: Ghalibaf accused the US of violating the ceasefire soon after it was announced, Washington’s Gulf allies intercepted a series of Iranian attacks, and the Strait of Hormuz appeared to still be closed. “Problems are piling up for the Trump team ahead of the planned talks,” a CNN analyst warned.