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VP Vance to lead Iran truce talks in Pakistan

Apr 9, 2026, 6:38am EDT
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JD Vance.
Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Reuters

US Vice President JD Vance is due to lead the Trump administration’s delegation in talks with Iran, part of efforts to solidify a ceasefire that is already looking shaky barely a day on from its agreement.

Vance will meet this weekend with the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, but experts were skeptical that the meeting — part of a two-week truce — would result in measurable progress: Ghalibaf accused the US of violating the ceasefire soon after it was announced, Washington’s Gulf allies intercepted a series of Iranian attacks, and the Strait of Hormuz appeared to still be closed. “Problems are piling up for the Trump team ahead of the planned talks,” a CNN analyst warned.

Prashant Rao
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