Republicans fight among themselves over their long pre-election to-do list

Republicans are trapped in a messy fight over their pre-election agenda that will extend the longest government shutdown of all time and threatens to complicate an already tough midterm campaign.

President Donald Trump’s party has a dizzying to-do list for the year: restore Department of Homeland Security funding, send him billions of dollars more for immigration enforcement, meet his demand for a voter ID bill, extend key surveillance powers, and replenish Pentagon coffers depleted by war in Iran.

Passing those priorities will require muscle from Trump, Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune. But the House is still sitting on the Senate-passed bill reopening most of DHS, because they want Thune’s Republicans to advance a standalone immigration enforcement bill.

Except that House and Senate Republicans also can’t agree on whether to sidestep Democrats only on ICE and CBP funding until 2028, or whether to try to fund all of DHS for that long.

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Add in the other huge political challenges on their list — including potential farm and disaster aid — and Trump’s party seems to break at the seams over strategy. Conservatives are remarkably candid when it comes to the inability of the filibuster-protection tactic known as budget reconciliation to achieve the lofty goals most Republicans share.

“Americans should not accept vague promises of future action to cover for inaction today,” Utah Sen. Mike Lee, one of the party’s biggest advocates for the voter ID bill known as SAVE America, told Semafor.

“We have explored every possible avenue to pass the SAVE America Act, and unfortunately the reconciliation process simply won’t work,” Lee added. “The only way this legislation lands on President Trump’s desk is if we beat a Democrat talking filibuster, which is my first preference, or nuke it entirely.”

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Senate GOP leaders have underscored that they don’t have the votes to quash the filibuster. Right now they’re eyeing a simple party-line reconciliation bill that only funds ICE and CBP. Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Budget Chair Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will meet with Trump on Friday to discuss that legislation.

Barrasso told reporters on Thursday that “the goal is to do it in a targeted way, focused, and get it done fast.”

That plan will probably end the shutdown but wouldn’t address the Pentagon’s forthcoming request for tens of billions more in funding. Democrats say they won’t support a bipartisan path for that money, given the Trump administration’s lack of engagement on the Iran war.

Given the schisms, some in the GOP believe only a single party-line bill may end up passing before November. So House Republicans are bracing for a flurry of attempts to tack on more, including the voter ID and citizenship verification bill.

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A single reconciliation attempt would also kick some of the party’s priorities further down the line. Graham hasn’t given up, saying he’d like to make a “down payment” on the voter ID bill with a grant program for states that clear voter rolls of noncitizens as part of an additional party-line spending bill later this fall.

Conservatives like Lee are pushing back by saying such a move is not a substitute for actually passing binding legislation to require proof of citizenship and photo ID for voting.