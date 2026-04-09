Meta races to catch up to AI giants with new model

Meta unveiled the first new AI model designed by a high-profile team of engineers it hired at huge expense in order to catch up with other Silicon Valley giants in the tech race.

The firm’s shares rose 7% on the rollout of Muse Spark, though analysts questioned whether the company had already fallen too far behind rivals such as Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI.

Still, Meta retains significant advantages: Its apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, give it a massive user base on which to push its products, while The Information’s co-executive editor noted the company’s historic success in serving internet ads offer it a competitive edge in particular over OpenAI, which is betting on advertising to drive revenue growth.