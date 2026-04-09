Israel’s attacks in Lebanon threaten Iran war truce

Israel killed more than 250 people in Lebanon in a barrage of air strikes it said targeted Hezbollah, insisting that its offensive was not subject to a recently agreed ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

The wave of attacks has drawn international opprobrium and threatened to undo the already fragile truce: Israel and the US said Lebanon was not part of the deal, though Iran and mediator Pakistan said they believed it was.

The strikes also threatened to intensify a burgeoning humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, where a fifth of the population has been forced to flee their homes as a result of an Israeli ground offensive that Israel argues is necessary to combat Hezbollah.