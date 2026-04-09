Israel, Lebanon to hold direct talks

Israel and Lebanon are set to hold direct talks in Washington next week, as Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah threatens to derail the US-Iran ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue striking Lebanon in the meantime; Israeli attacks killed more than 250 people Wednesday.

Iran’s president said planned negotiations in Pakistan on Friday between Tehran and Washington would be meaningless in light of Israel’s assault on Lebanon. US officials pressured Israel into holding the talks with Lebanon, Axios reported, as Washington looks to bolster the shaky truce with Iran. President Donald Trump said Thursday he asked Netanyahu to be “a little more low-key.”