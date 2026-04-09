American Gen Zers are growing more uneasy about AI

Slightly more American Gen Zers are using AI, but they’re also growing more uneasy about it, new data showed.

According to a Gallup report, the percentage of respondents feeling hopeful or excited about AI has declined steeply over the past year, even as more than half of Gen Z now uses the tech regularly.

“Gen Zers are unconvinced that artificial intelligence will help them search for accurate information, come up with new ideas and think carefully about information,” the report stated.

The findings mirror broader concerns among Americans over AI, despite rising adoption rates.

The Gallup report showed that the share of Gen Z-ers who use AI daily or weekly ticked up only slightly compared to 2025 — from 47% to 51% — suggesting use among the cohort is “plateauing,” according to the report.

“While Gen Zers acknowledge AI’s relevance and are curious about it, they remain cautious about its value and wary of its consequences.”

Some politicians are looking to drive a populist revolt against AI in this year’s midterm elections, citing rising energy costs as well as safety fears.