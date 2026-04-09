Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

China’s yuan set to strengthen due to Middle East war

Apr 9, 2026, 7:40am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Investors and economists upped bets that China’s yuan was set to rise, thanks to a short-term boost from the Middle East war and long-term trends driving a growing haven status.

A chart showing China’s share of trade settled in renminbi vs US dollar.

Hedge funds have used options to invest in the Chinese currency, Bloomberg reported, driven by a fall in oil prices and increased appetite for risk following the announcement of a ceasefire. Investors are also using it in trade, a UBS executive told CNBC, driving its “global importance.”

ING’s China chief economist meanwhile noted that Beijing — which tightly monitors the currency’s value — looked willing to allow further strengthening; he raised his forecast for the yuan to what had previously been his bullish upper bound.

Prashant Rao
AD