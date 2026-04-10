Americans still think taxes are too high, poll finds

Nearly six in 10 Americans think they pay too much in taxes, despite the tax bill that President Donald Trump signed into law last year.

The share of US adults who told Gallup that their taxes are too high has remained consistent since 2023 during Joe Biden’s presidency; just 37% now say their taxes are about right, according to the March poll. And 47% say the income tax they face this year is fair, near the record low from 1999.

The figures, which don’t vary much across income categories, suggest Republicans are facing challenges selling their tax law to the public.

In contrast, the share who said their taxes were too high dropped to a low point following the tax law that Trump signed during his first term. The 2025 law made permanent provisions from the 2017 law, while adding tax breaks for overtime pay and tips.