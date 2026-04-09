Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Amazon defends high AI spending

Apr 9, 2026, 6:19pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.
Brendan McDermid/File Photo/Reuters

US tech giants are doubling down on massive AI spending despite lingering concerns of a bubble and energy shocks stemming from the Middle East conflict.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy dismissed concerns about the company’s projected $200 billion in capital expenditure this year — mostly on AI buildout — telling investors in his annual letter, “We’re not going to be conservative.”

And Meta, a top AI infrastructure spender, struck a $21 billion cloud capacity deal with CoreWeave on Thursday; the company plans to put billions toward AI over the next few years.

Big Tech’s spending bet is now being tested, S&P Global said, as the Iran conflict puts pressure on energy costs and global economic growth.

Chart showing Amazon capex
J.D. Capelouto
AD