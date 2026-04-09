Amazon defends high AI spending

US tech giants are doubling down on massive AI spending despite lingering concerns of a bubble and energy shocks stemming from the Middle East conflict.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy dismissed concerns about the company’s projected $200 billion in capital expenditure this year — mostly on AI buildout — telling investors in his annual letter, “We’re not going to be conservative.”

And Meta, a top AI infrastructure spender, struck a $21 billion cloud capacity deal with CoreWeave on Thursday; the company plans to put billions toward AI over the next few years.

Big Tech’s spending bet is now being tested, S&P Global said, as the Iran conflict puts pressure on energy costs and global economic growth.