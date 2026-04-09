Exclusive / A Trump deal with Iran would likely get a vote in Congress

Any deal President Donald Trump reaches to end the Iran war could end up getting a congressional vote.

Democrats believe the 2015 Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act would apply to an agreement the president reaches with Iran that touches on its nuclear program, something any deal is likely to include.

“Any agreement relating to Iran’s nuclear program must be submitted to Congress pursuant to the” nuclear review law, said a Democratic aide. “That law also imposes restrictions on the president’s ability to lift or waive sanctions while Congress reviews any such agreement.”

Some senators who wrote that law say Congress should have a say.

“Given the lack of meaningful engagement with Congress on how and why Trump launched this war, there has to be more review on how we may resolve it,” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., told Semafor.