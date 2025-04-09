Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

US Treasurys ‘not behaving as a safe haven,’ economists warn

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Apr 9, 2025, 6:39am EDT
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US Treasury bonds — typically among the world’s safest assets — have fallen in recent days, raising fears that a deeper financial crisis may be brewing.

Typically when stocks plummet, as they have over US President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, fixed-income assets rise as investors seek the relative safety of American government bonds. Yet Treasurys “are not behaving as a safe haven,” ING economists said.

The reasons are manifold: Investors are holding cash, a trade favored by hedge funds is being unwound en masse, and foreign holders of Treasurys may be dumping them.

AD

Perhaps most troublingly, an auction yesterday drew the least interest in years, suggesting plunging demand for American debt, and traders are nervous ahead of another bond sale today.

A chart showing the share of global government debt by country

AD
AD