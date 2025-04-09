Events Newsletters
Trump defiant as massive tariffs take effect

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Apr 9, 2025, 6:30am EDT
Deendayal Port in India
Amit Dave/Reuters
The News

Massive US tariffs including a 104% duty on China came into effect, sending markets worldwide plummeting once again.

US President Donald Trump remained defiant in the face of economic turmoil, telling congressional Republicans Tuesday that “I know what the hell I’m doing,” as the White House said dozens of countries were seeking to negotiate.

Beijing has vowed to fight the duties, while the EU will today finalize retaliatory measures, which Le Monde said would include hefty charges on American agricultural products, aluminum, and steel.

The widening trade war has sent stocks nosediving, raising anxiety among even Republican lawmakers as voters fear for their retirement savings: “Whose throat do I get to choke if this proves to be wrong,” one senator said.

A chart showing the share of US imports from China
