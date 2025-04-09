Treasury market volatility points to larger recession woes

US treasury yields rose Wednesday, as an escalating global trade war has seen investors race to sell US bonds.

Bond sell-offs are reflective of the highly concerning economic environment of Trump’s tariffs — which have reached 125% on China — as the market is usually seen as a safe haven for investors during times of uncertainty.

High US treasury yields now not only affect mortgage costs and loan rates domestically, but the surge in yields has also been seen in Australia, Europe, and Asia, which will likely push up borrowing costs globally and stoke fears of a US and, to a lesser extent, global recession.