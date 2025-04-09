Mexico reports first human death from bird flu

Mexico reported its first human death from H5N1 bird flu.

A three-year-old girl, the country’s first confirmed case of the virus, died Tuesday.

Health officials worldwide are on alert for cases of the virus, which has killed millions of birds worldwide and spread to mammals, raising fears of a human pandemic.

In the US, H5N1 has affected dairy herds in 17 states and led to 70 confirmed human cases, including one death.

Still, experts cautioned against alarm: There is no evidence yet of human-to-human transmission, with all US cases being traced to animals, and the World Health Organization still considers the public health risk low.