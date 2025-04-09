Events Newsletters
Flooding in DRC kills dozens as country faces off with rebel militia

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Apr 9, 2025, 6:59am EDT
Flooding in the DRC capital, Kinshasa
Stringer/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Floods in the Democratic Republic of Congo killed dozens, a disaster that comes with Kinshasa struggling to beat back a rebel militia.

In the capital, a vast river overflowed its banks, further complicating the delivery of aid and putting thousands of lives at risk. Africa more broadly has been devastated by a recent cycle of floods and droughts, which are exacerbated by climate change.

A recent study by the World Meteorological Organization found the continent faces a “disproportionate burden” from climate change, warning that countries could lose as much as 2% to 5% of their annual GDP to natural disasters.

A map showing countries ranked by climate vulnerability
