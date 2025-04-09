EU greenlights tariffs on more than $20 billion of US goods

The European Union on Wednesday agreed tariffs on more than $20 billion of US goods, marking the bloc’s first retaliatory move against US President Donald Trump’s steel duties.

The targeted goods come primarily from Republican states, such as soybeans from Louisiana, beef from Kansas and Nebraska, and cigarettes from Florida. The bloc is set to discuss further retaliationary measures as soon as next week after Trump’s extra 20% tariff on all EU imports came into effect Wednesday.

The European Commission stressed that the escalation can be halted at any time, “should the US agree to a fair and balanced negotiated outcome.”

AD

The bloc is America’s biggest trading partner, and has a variety of options still on the table it could leverage in responding to Washington, including its sweeping “anti-coercion” toolbox, Atlantic Council analysts argued.