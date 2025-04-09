China hikes retaliatory tariffs on US goods to 84%

China announced an additional 50% tariff on all US imports Wednesday after a 104% US levy on its goods came into force overnight.

The new levies — to take effect Thursday — are a tit-for-tat response to US President Donald Trump’s additional levies on Chinese goods and raise the total tariff imposed by Beijing to 84%.

“China will firmly defend its interests, multilateral trade system and international economic order,” the country’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement, adding that it would bar a further six US businesses from doing business with China.

The announcement marks a significant escalation of the trade war kickstarted by Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariff blitz last week, which has sent global markets into turmoil.