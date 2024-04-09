Nigerian bank mergers loom after regulator’s rule change

LAGOS — Nigerian banks are racing to meet new capital requirements imposed by the central bank which could trigger the biggest mergers and acquisitions shakeup in the sector in 20 years.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ordered new capital requirements for different tiers of banks last month in a move aimed at protecting Africa’s largest economy against global shocks. They range from 10 billion naira ($7.6 million) for smaller banks, to 500 billion naira ($380 million) for those operating in other countries.

An April 30 deadline is looming for banks to announce their plans for fundraising, which the CBN said must be completed by the end of March 2026.

Access Bank and First Bank, two of Nigeria’s largest lenders by assets and customer base, have said they will raise 365 billion naira and 300 billion naira respectively, including by issuing shares to existing shareholders and through public offers in capital markets. Access also wants to raise $1.5 billion to continue an Africa expansion that has seen it acquire or invest in banks in Kenya, Angola, Uganda, Botswana, and South Africa since 2019.

Analysts expect a number of mergers in the coming months — albeit fewer than was seen following a similar change two decades ago. Accounting firm EY, in a note last month, said 17 of Nigeria’s 24 banks are unlikely to meet the new capital requirements.