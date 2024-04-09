Europe to take tougher stance on China imports

The European Union’s antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager is expected to tell an audience in the U.S. that the EU made a mistake in not restricting imports of Chinese solar panels, Politico reported Tuesday. The EU is probing possible Chinese export subsidies, Politico noted, and Vestager’s team plans to take action if evidence that Beijing subsidized electric vehicle exports is uncovered.

Her remarks come with China’s commerce minister visiting Europe, and ahead of a trip by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the continent next month.