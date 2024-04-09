Calls grow for Supreme Court’s Sotomayor to retire to avoid RBG repeat

A growing number of liberal commentators are urging Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor to retire, citing her age, health, and concerns that if former President Donald Trump wins again, he could push the court even further to the right.

Liberals fear a repeat of the situation whereby long-serving justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ignored calls to resign, then died in the final months of Trump’s presidency. Trump then appointed conservative Amy Coney Barrett to the court, which moved in 2022 to overturn the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.

If Sotomayor steps down from the bench now, Democrats hope President Joe Biden could nominate her replacement and get the new justice confirmed before the 2024 presidential election.

But if she remains on the court and Biden isn’t reelected, the likelihood of Trump getting to choose another Supreme Court justice — his fourth selection, a record for modern times — increases.

While the Left is worried, these circumstances are different from Ginsburg’s — Sotomayor will be 70 in June and has Type 1 diabetes, whereas Ginsburg died aged 87 of pancreatic cancer.