‘A really strange person’: Democrats investigate RFK’s running mate

Allies of President Joe Biden are digging into the complicated personal life of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, as they eye the possibility that Kennedy’s campaign could pull votes from Biden and spoil his campaign.

The former Clinton aide James Carville has placed calls in recent weeks to prominent Silicon Valley figures about Shanahan. The inquiries have focused on Shanahan’s two marriages, long the subject of interest in Silicon Valley. Her 2023 divorce from co-founder Sergey Brin left her with the money to help finance Kennedy’s campaign.

“The tech industry is like Hollywood and there’s all sorts of stuff floating around out there,” Carville said in a brief telephone interview. I would be totally stunned if she wasn’t a really strange person in the eyes of most people.” (Carville also said he believes Kennedy is more of a threat to Trump than to Biden, contrary to Democratic concerns.)

Carville is a consultant to the SuperPAC American Bridge, whose president, Pat Dennis, called the inquiries part of “a vetting process that the American people expect.” Dennis, in a statement, called into question Kennedy’s behavior, including his belief in conspiracy theories. “We’re not going to let his running mate Nicole Shanahan get away with shady behavior or anti-science conspiracy theories, either,” he said. “Anyone challenging the president in November should be vetted,” he said. He said the organization is also interested in her views on issues, not solely her marital history.