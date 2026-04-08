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UK Navy deploys anti-drone weapons amid global scramble

Apr 8, 2026, 6:56am EDT
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HMS Prince of Wales returns home to Portsmouth.
HMS Prince of Wales. UK MOD Crown/May Luke/Handout via Reuters.

Britain’s Royal Navy confirmed that it would deploy new anti-drone laser weapons on its ships from next year.

The DragonFire system can target 400 mph drones and, while the weapon itself costs around $200 million, each shot is only $13, compared to hundreds of thousands of dollars for a high-tech interceptor missile. The deployment is five years ahead of schedule, evidence of a global scramble for cost-effective means of destroying cheap drones.

The US Army is experimenting with electromagnetic pulse weapons that can fry the electronics of drone swarms, while Ukraine has developed hand-launched anti-drone drones that cost around $2,000 per unit and have so far destroyed around 4,000 deadly Shahed projectiles.

A chart showing the estimated 2025 defense spending as a share of GDP, select NATO countries.
Tom Chivers
AD