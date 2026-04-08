The US Army is developing its own chatbot

The US Army is building its own chatbot for soldiers, the latest sign of the Pentagon’s embrace of AI.

VictorBot can offer troops answers to questions like how to configure electromagnetic warfare systems for a mission, WIRED reported.

The model is trained on internal information gleaned from ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran.

Some experts cautioned AI’s sycophantic tendencies could prove worrisome in a high-stakes combat situation.

While the Pentagon has used AI tools like Anthropic’s Claude in recent operations, including the capture of Venezuela’s leader and the campaign against Iran, this marks a rare case of the military building AI tools for itself.

The Pentagon’s use of the technology in warfare sparked a bitter feud with Anthropic.