Semafor convenes largest US CEO gathering next week in Washington

The News
As Washington increasingly sets the direction of the global economy, Semafor World Economy will convene the leaders making those decisions, including US Cabinet Secretaries Scott Bessent, Howard Lutnick, Chris Wright, Doug Burgum, and Sean Duffy; Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong; Banque de France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau; and a global cohort of finance ministers and central bank leaders.
Over five days, Semafor’s flagship live journalism platform will become a real-time stage for the conversations shaping markets, policy, and power, with a continuous run of high-level interviews and discussions featuring the world’s most influential policymakers and executives.
Within the Semafor World Economy live journalism program, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and White House Science and Technology Director Michael Kratsios will join Semafor’s leading editors each night for a headline series of on-the-record interviews on the decisions shaping markets, policy, and power.
Bringing together leaders from more than 80 countries and more than 500 global CEOs, Semafor World Economy stands as the largest gathering of its kind, and the single most important convening of economic leadership in the United States.
Today’s newly announced speakers include:
US Administration Officials
- Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury
- Chris Wright, Secretary of Energy
- Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Commerce
- Doug Burgum, Secretary of the Interior
- Sean Duffy, Secretary of Transportation
- Jamieson Greer, US Trade Representative
- Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy
- Sean Cairncross, National Cyber Director
- Kevin Hassett, Director, National Economic Council
- Dr. Mehmet Oz, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator
- Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator
Global Finance Ministers and Representatives
- Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore
- François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor, Banque de France
- Roland Lescure, Minister of Economics and Finance, France
- Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Minister of Economy and Finance, Greece; President of the Eurogroup
- Gabriel Makhlouf, Governor, Central Bank of Ireland
- Carlos Cuerpo, Minister of Economy, Trade and Business, Spain
- Mohammed Yisr Barnieh, Minister of Finance, Syria
- Jens Stoltenberg, Minister of Finance, Norway; former Secretary General of NATO
- Kristupas Vaitiekūnas, Minister of Finance, Lithuania
- Erik Thedéen, Governor of the Sveriges Riksbank, Sweden
- Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, Implementation and Simplification
- H.E. Hadi Badri, CEO, Dubai Economic Development Corporation
- Dambisa Moyo, Member, House of Lords, United Kingdom; Principal, Versaca Investments
- Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank
CEOs and Global Business Leaders
- Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies
- Orlando Bravo, Founder & Managing Partner, Thoma Bravo
- Dina Powell McCormick, President & Vice Chair, Meta
- C.S. Venkatakrishnan, CEO, Barclays
- Jack Clark, Co-Founder and Head of Policy, Anthropic
- David Rubenstein, Co-Founder & Co-Chairman, The Carlyle Group
- Ken C. Griffin, Founder & CEO, Citadel LLC
- Cristiano Amon, President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated
- Bob Jordan, President & CEO, Southwest Airlines
- Christian Sewing, CEO, Deutsche Bank
- Dan Schulman, CEO, Verizon
- Christopher Nassetta, President & CEO, Hilton
- Joanna Geraghty, CEO, JetBlue
- Michelle Gass, President & CEO, Levi Strauss & Co
- Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group
- Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO, TotalEnergies
US Senators
- Sen. James Lankford (R-OK)
- Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)
- Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT)
- Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ)
- Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE)
- Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)
- Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI)
- Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA)
- Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)
- Sen. Todd Young (R-IN)
- Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT)
- Sen. David McCormick (R-PA)
About Semafor
Semafor is the world’s fastest growing independent news media company that delivers intelligence through its reporting and live convenings. Founded in 2022 by veteran media executives Justin B. Smith and Ben Smith, Semafor provides intelligent, transparent journalism that cuts through the noise and distills complexity for leaders to navigate the new world economy. With a global sensibility, reach, and reporting hubs now spanning from Washington DC, Silicon Valley, Wall Street to sub-Saharan Africa and the Gulf, Semafor’s journalists around the world power its suite of daily first-read email briefings and signature live journalism convenings. The flagship Semafor World Economy, anchored in Washington DC, is the largest annual gathering of top global CEOs in North America; Semafor’s convening on emerging economies, The Next Three Billion, is held annually at UNGA and expanded this year to South Africa, East Africa, and UAE. In 2024, Semafor was named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for “rewriting the story” on international reporting.