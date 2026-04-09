Semafor convenes largest US CEO gathering next week in Washington

As Washington increasingly sets the direction of the global economy, Semafor World Economy will convene the leaders making those decisions, including US Cabinet Secretaries Scott Bessent, Howard Lutnick, Chris Wright, Doug Burgum, and Sean Duffy; Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong; Banque de France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau; and a global cohort of finance ministers and central bank leaders.

Over five days, Semafor’s flagship live journalism platform will become a real-time stage for the conversations shaping markets, policy, and power, with a continuous run of high-level interviews and discussions featuring the world’s most influential policymakers and executives.

Within the Semafor World Economy live journalism program, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and White House Science and Technology Director Michael Kratsios will join Semafor’s leading editors each night for a headline series of on-the-record interviews on the decisions shaping markets, policy, and power.

Bringing together leaders from more than 80 countries and more than 500 global CEOs, Semafor World Economy stands as the largest gathering of its kind, and the single most important convening of economic leadership in the United States.

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Today’s newly announced speakers include:

US Administration Officials

Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury

Chris Wright, Secretary of Energy

Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Commerce

Doug Burgum, Secretary of the Interior

Sean Duffy, Secretary of Transportation

Jamieson Greer, US Trade Representative

Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

Sean Cairncross, National Cyber Director

Kevin Hassett, Director, National Economic Council

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator

Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator

Global Finance Ministers and Representatives

Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore

François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor, Banque de France

Roland Lescure, Minister of Economics and Finance, France

Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Minister of Economy and Finance, Greece; President of the Eurogroup

Gabriel Makhlouf, Governor, Central Bank of Ireland

Carlos Cuerpo, Minister of Economy, Trade and Business, Spain

Mohammed Yisr Barnieh, Minister of Finance, Syria

Jens Stoltenberg, Minister of Finance, Norway; former Secretary General of NATO

Kristupas Vaitiekūnas, Minister of Finance, Lithuania

Erik Thedéen, Governor of the Sveriges Riksbank, Sweden

Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, Implementation and Simplification

H.E. Hadi Badri, CEO, Dubai Economic Development Corporation

Dambisa Moyo, Member, House of Lords, United Kingdom; Principal, Versaca Investments

Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank

CEOs and Global Business Leaders

Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies

Orlando Bravo, Founder & Managing Partner, Thoma Bravo

Dina Powell McCormick, President & Vice Chair, Meta

C.S. Venkatakrishnan, CEO, Barclays

Jack Clark, Co-Founder and Head of Policy, Anthropic

David Rubenstein, Co-Founder & Co-Chairman, The Carlyle Group

Ken C. Griffin, Founder & CEO, Citadel LLC

Cristiano Amon, President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated

Bob Jordan, President & CEO, Southwest Airlines

Christian Sewing, CEO, Deutsche Bank

Dan Schulman, CEO, Verizon

Christopher Nassetta, President & CEO, Hilton

Joanna Geraghty, CEO, JetBlue

Michelle Gass, President & CEO, Levi Strauss & Co

Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO, TotalEnergies

US Senators

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK)

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT)

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ)

Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE)

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)

Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI)

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA)

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN)

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT)

Sen. David McCormick (R-PA)

The full list of speakers can be found here