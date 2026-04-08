Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Oil drops on Iran-US ceasefire news

Apr 8, 2026, 6:09am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz.
Stringer/Reuters

Oil and gas prices plummeted in a relief rally following the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and the US, but experts cautioned that huge fuel supply risks remain.

The truce offers the prospect of shipments resuming from Gulf fossil fuel producers; benchmark oil prices fell below $100 a barrel on the news. Yet the lack of a durable peace deal means “volatility [is] likely to persist,” ING economists warned, and in any case production will not immediately rise: Gulf nations suffered damage to energy facilities and markedly reduced operations in recent weeks.

Refined products are also likely to be in shortfall, with the world airline body warning that it would take months for jet fuel supplies to return to prewar levels.

A chart showing Brent crude prices.
Prashant Rao
AD