Iran truce already in doubt

The ceasefire between the US, Iran, and Israel teetered on Wednesday, even as Washington voiced confidence that it would hold.

Iran targeted a Saudi oil pipeline hours after the two-week truce took effect; Tehran accused the US of violating the agreement, and reportedly closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon that killed more than 250 people.

Washington said Lebanon is not included in the ceasefire, and US Vice President JD Vance chalked up the hostilities to a misunderstanding. “Ceasefires are always messy,” he said.

The agreement is a “ceasefire in name only,” World Politics Review argued, given that “not much has changed on the ground in the past 24 hours.”