Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Iran truce already in doubt

Apr 8, 2026, 6:12pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
An emergency worker responds in Beirut
Aftermath of an Israeli strike in Beirut. Yara Nardi/Reuters

The ceasefire between the US, Iran, and Israel teetered on Wednesday, even as Washington voiced confidence that it would hold.

Iran targeted a Saudi oil pipeline hours after the two-week truce took effect; Tehran accused the US of violating the agreement, and reportedly closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon that killed more than 250 people.

Washington said Lebanon is not included in the ceasefire, and US Vice President JD Vance chalked up the hostilities to a misunderstanding. “Ceasefires are always messy,” he said.

The agreement is a “ceasefire in name only,” World Politics Review argued, given that “not much has changed on the ground in the past 24 hours.”

J.D. Capelouto
AD