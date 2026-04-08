Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Iran ceasefire is a diplomatic triumph for Pakistan

Apr 8, 2026, 6:13am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Suzanne Plunkett/Pool/Reuters

The US-Israel-Iran ceasefire marks a diplomatic triumph for Pakistan, which was until recently a Western pariah.

Islamabad — which faced crippling fuel shortages as a result of the strangling of the Strait of Hormuz — was a central mediator between the warring parties, and, alongside other nations, proposed peace initiatives, hosted talks, and passed messages to facilitate the truce. The effort was surprising, given successive US administrations froze it out over its alleged support for militant groups, accusations Pakistan repeatedly denied.

The transformation was a result of “deft diplomacy” as well as “flattery as foreign policy,” an expert on Pakistan’s military told The New Yorker. Longtime rival India, meanwhile, is worried of being sidelined in global diplomacy as a result.

Prashant Rao
AD