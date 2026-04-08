Greece plans to ban social media for kids

Greece on Wednesday became the latest country to seek a ban on kids using social media.

The prime minister cited rising anxiety and sleep problems as reasons for the under-15 ban. Australia became the first to restrict children and most teens from using social media; France, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Spain have since pursued similar measures.

The new rules come amid wider scrutiny over social media’s impact on young people: A verdict in a recent US case found Instagram and YouTube were deliberately built to be addictive, and the EU is probing the impacts of social media on mental health.