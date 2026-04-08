Fewer in US, Canada see good job opportunities, report finds

Forty-seven percent of people living in the US and Canada say it’s a good time to find a job in their city or area, down from a high of 70% in 2019 — and the smallest share who have said so in 15 years, according to a new Gallup report on the state of the global workforce.

North America is second-to-last among regions when judged on how optimistic residents are about finding employment, besting only the Middle East and North Africa. (That figure is highest in Southeast Asia, at 64%.)

Sinking views of employment opportunities across the US and Canada are coinciding with anxiety about inflation and President Donald Trump’s trade war, and Iran war shocks have made that economic picture even gloomier.

The US’ economic future will become clearer later this week, with the release of data on initial jobless claims, inflation, and GDP.