Democrats to force Iran vote next week

Congressional Democrats are moving to force action on the war in Iran, leaders announced Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, House Democrats will try to unanimously constrain Trump’s war powers, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said — a move Republicans will almost certainly block.

Then Senate Democrats will force another vote on Trump’s war powers in Iran next week, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in New York, panning the war as “one of the very worst military and foreign policy actions that the United States has ever taken.”

This will be the fourth such vote forced by Democrats this year on Iran. Republicans not named Rand Paul have so far resisted joining Democrats on those votes because they view an immediate cessation of US troops in the region as unworkable and the exercise as intended to gum up the Senate floor.